Catholic Diocese of Youngstown: Two Campbell churches to close for one worship site

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – On Sunday, the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown announced two Campbell churches will closing in November.

Saint Lucy Church and Saint Joseph the Provider Church in Campbell will be closed effective November 28. The Saint John the Baptist campus will be the parish’s sole worship site, Reverend David J. Bonnar, Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Youngstown, said in a release.

A closing Mass will be scheduled at both closing churches in November.

The Palermo Banquet Center will remain open for the time being in order to allow for continued fellowship and as a source of potential revenue for the parish.

The decision to choose Saint John the Baptist campus was recommended to Bishop Bonnar in a letter from Reverend James Korda August 29.

Father Korda had been appointed as special administrator of Christ the Good Shepherd in June. His responsibilities include working with the parish’s councils to assess and strengthen parish viability in the face of an almost $850,000 debt, the release said.

Father Korda and council members were also charged with implementing the 2019 Pastoral Plan promulgated by the late Bishop George V. Murry, S.J., which called for one worship site for Campbell. This decision had previously been recommended by parish leaders.

“It is imperative that this matter be resolved for the good of the Church and that a Catholic community continues to exist in the city of Campbell. As your bishop, I am committed to Christ the Good Shepherd Parish; however, we have to live in reality and accept the fact that there can be only one worship site,” Bishop Bonnar said in a release. “I am grateful to Father Korda and all the members of the councils for the recommendation and their painstaking efforts.”