YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Changes are taking place at several parishes among the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown, and nearly two dozen priests have received their new assignments.

Several churches within the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown will be receiving new priests or deacons while some priests are taking on new responsibilities within the diocese.

“Each and every year, due to retirements or other factors, the diocese needs to make sure that the people of God are ministered to. That then brings forth various changes,” said Monsignor John Zuraw, vicar general.

The changes were announced through letters written by Bishop David Bonnar and a statement online. The letters were read at impacted parishes during masses the past two weekends.

In total, 22 priests have been given new assignments in the diocese. The diocese says the changes are part of a regional ministry model, where many clergy will serve multiple parishes at one time.

“A pastor, parochial vicar and deacons to the same region, the same parishes — that allows for some mutual support between clergy,” says communications director Justin Huyck.

“Everybody has to be a little patient,” Zuraw said. “The priest that’s coming in to you is going to be very, very nervous because he has to learn new people’s names, he has to get the lay of the land.”

Some of the moves will happen in April and May. The rest start July 1.

The following assignments will be in effect by July and are listed in alphabetical order:

Priests:

Rev. Steve Agostino , from administrator of Saint Brendan Parish, and sacramental minister at Saint Christine Parish, Youngstown, to pastor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish and Saint Stephen Parish in Niles.

, from administrator of Saint Brendan Parish, and sacramental minister at Saint Christine Parish, Youngstown, to pastor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish and Saint Stephen Parish in Niles. Rev. David Bridling , from administrator of Saint Mary Parish, Orwell and Sacred Heart Parish, Rock Creek, to pastor of Saint Patrick Parish and University Parish Newman Center in Kent.

, from administrator of Saint Mary Parish, Orwell and Sacred Heart Parish, Rock Creek, to pastor of Saint Patrick Parish and University Parish Newman Center in Kent. Rev. Edward Brienz , from administrator of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, McDonald, to vice-rector Saint Columba Cathedral and parochial vicar of Saint Edward Parish and Holy Apostles Parish in Youngstown, in addition to his current responsibility as Diocesan Director of Missions and Propagation of the Faith.

, from administrator of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, McDonald, to vice-rector Saint Columba Cathedral and parochial vicar of Saint Edward Parish and Holy Apostles Parish in Youngstown, in addition to his current responsibility as Diocesan Director of Missions and Propagation of the Faith. Rev. Thomas Cebula , from pro-tem administrator of Saint Louis Parish, Louisville, and Sacred Heart of Mary Parish, Harrisburg, to pro-tem administrator of Saints Philip and James Parish, Canal Fulton.

, from pro-tem administrator of Saint Louis Parish, Louisville, and Sacred Heart of Mary Parish, Harrisburg, to pro-tem administrator of Saints Philip and James Parish, Canal Fulton. Rev. Christopher Cicero , as pastor of Saint Mary and Saint Joseph Parish, Warren, in addition to his current responsibilities as pastor of Blessed Sacrament Parish and Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Warren and chaplain of John F. Kennedy School (Lower Campus) effective May 1.

, as pastor of Saint Mary and Saint Joseph Parish, Warren, in addition to his current responsibilities as pastor of Blessed Sacrament Parish and Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Warren and chaplain of John F. Kennedy School (Lower Campus) effective May 1. Rev. Shawn Conoboy , from pastor of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Aurora; Saint Joseph Parish, Mantua; and Saint Ambrose Parish, Garrettsville, to a ministerial assignment outside the Diocese effective May 1.

, from pastor of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Aurora; Saint Joseph Parish, Mantua; and Saint Ambrose Parish, Garrettsville, to a ministerial assignment outside the Diocese effective May 1. Rev. John Jerek , as pastor of Saint Brendan Parish, Youngstown, in addition to his current responsibilities as pastor of Saint Christine Parish and Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, in Youngstown and Director of Formation for the Permanent Diaconate.

, as pastor of Saint Brendan Parish, Youngstown, in addition to his current responsibilities as pastor of Saint Christine Parish and Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, in Youngstown and Director of Formation for the Permanent Diaconate. Rev. Matthew Humerickhouse , from parochial vicar of Saint Charles Borromeo Parish and Saint Luke Parish in Boardman, and chaplain at Cardinal Mooney High School, to pastor of Saint Louis Parish, Louisville; Sacred Heart Parish, Harrisburg; Saint James Parish, Waynesburg, and chaplain of Saint Thomas Aquinas High School, Louisville.

, from parochial vicar of Saint Charles Borromeo Parish and Saint Luke Parish in Boardman, and chaplain at Cardinal Mooney High School, to pastor of Saint Louis Parish, Louisville; Sacred Heart Parish, Harrisburg; Saint James Parish, Waynesburg, and chaplain of Saint Thomas Aquinas High School, Louisville. Rev. Frantisek Katrinak , from pastor of Saint Mary and Saint Joseph Parish, Warren, to pastor of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Aurora; Saint Joan of Arc Parish, Streetsboro; Saint Joseph Parish, Mantua; and Saint Ambrose Parish, Garrettsville effective May 1.

, from pastor of Saint Mary and Saint Joseph Parish, Warren, to pastor of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Aurora; Saint Joan of Arc Parish, Streetsboro; Saint Joseph Parish, Mantua; and Saint Ambrose Parish, Garrettsville effective May 1. Rev. Robert Lanterman , returning from leave of absence to Archives Clerk with residence at the Oblates Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in Hubbard effective April 17.

, returning from leave of absence to Archives Clerk with residence at the Oblates Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in Hubbard effective April 17. Rev. Chris Luoni , from pastor of Saint Joan of Arc Parish, Streetsboro to sacramental minister for Portage County parishes with residence at Saint Joseph Parish, Mantua, effective May 1.

, from pastor of Saint Joan of Arc Parish, Streetsboro to sacramental minister for Portage County parishes with residence at Saint Joseph Parish, Mantua, effective May 1. Rev. Michael Marcelli , returning from service as chaplain in the United States Navy to sacramental minister pro-tem at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Niles, (April 10-July 1), and then as parochial vicar at Saint Patrick Parish and University Parish Newman Center in Kent effective July 1.

, returning from service as chaplain in the United States Navy to sacramental minister pro-tem at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Niles, (April 10-July 1), and then as parochial vicar at Saint Patrick Parish and University Parish Newman Center in Kent effective July 1. Rev. Kevin McCaffrey , from pastor of Saints Philip and James Parish, Canal Fulton, to pastor of Saint Mary Parish, Orwell, and Sacred Heart Parish, Rock Creek.

, from pastor of Saints Philip and James Parish, Canal Fulton, to pastor of Saint Mary Parish, Orwell, and Sacred Heart Parish, Rock Creek. Rev. Richard Murphy , from pastor of Saint Stephen Parish, Niles, to pastor of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, McDonald, in addition to his current responsibilities as pastor of Saint Mary Parish, Mineral Ridge, and President of Ursuline High School.

, from pastor of Saint Stephen Parish, Niles, to pastor of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, McDonald, in addition to his current responsibilities as pastor of Saint Mary Parish, Mineral Ridge, and President of Ursuline High School. Rev. Edward Stafford , as parochial vicar of Saint Mary and Saint Joseph Parish, Warren, in addition to his current responsibilities as parochial vicar of Blessed Sacrament Parish and Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Warren effective May 1.

, as parochial vicar of Saint Mary and Saint Joseph Parish, Warren, in addition to his current responsibilities as parochial vicar of Blessed Sacrament Parish and Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Warren effective May 1. Rev. Stephen Zeigler , from pastor of Saint Paul the Apostle Parish, New Middletown and sacramental minister at Our Lady of the Rosary Parish, Lowellville, to parochial vicar at Saint Charles Borromeo Parish and Saint Luke Parish in Boardman.

, from pastor of Saint Paul the Apostle Parish, New Middletown and sacramental minister at Our Lady of the Rosary Parish, Lowellville, to parochial vicar at Saint Charles Borromeo Parish and Saint Luke Parish in Boardman. Rev. Matthew Zwilling, from vice-rector of Saint Columba Cathedral and parochial vicar of Saint Edward Parish, Youngstown, to administrator of Saint Paul the Apostle Parish, New Middletown, in addition to his current responsibilities as administrator of Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, Campbell, and online studies in Church Management at Villanova University.

Permanent Deacons: