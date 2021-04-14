Catholic Diocese of Youngstown honors 2021 Eagle of the Cross Award recipients

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Wednesday evening, the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown honored 21 high school seniors for their Christian leadership.

Fifty-one students were nominated for the Eagle of the Cross Award.

The award is given to students for their moral integrity as well as involvement in their parish, school and community.

Below is the list of award recipients along with their high school and parish.

Ashtabula County:

Morgan Anderson – Saint John Catholic, Our Lady of Peace

David J. DiSalvatore – Saint John Catholic, Our Lady of Peace

Columbiana County:

Emmanuel Heestand – United Local, St. Jude

Grace Witmer – Columbiana, St. Jude

Victoria Flores – Columbiana, Holy Trinity

Mahoning County:

Aaron Ferguson – Canfield, St. Michael

Alannah Marie Hetzel – Boardman, Christ Our Savior

Anna Hughes – Cardinal Mooney, Holy Family

Justin David McLemore – Springfield Local, St. Paul the Apostle

Megan Brockway – Ursuline, Holy Family

Nikolas Hackett – Ursuline, St. Rose

Steven Hiner – Cardinal Mooney, Holy Family

Portage County:

Brooklyn Duguay – Aurora, Our Lady of Perpetual Help

Stark County:

Aja N. Shriver – St. Thomas Aquinas, Regina Coeli

Anthony Joseph Jones – Perry, St. Joseph in Massillon

Barrett Christopher Scheatzle – Canton Central Catholic, St. Michael the Archangel

Blake Abbott – Canton Central Catholic, St. Mary in Massillon

Reagan Phillips – Hoover, Little Flower

Trumbull County: