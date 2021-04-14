Catholic Diocese of Youngstown honors 2021 Eagle of the Cross Award recipients

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Wednesday evening, the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown honored 21 high school seniors for their Christian leadership.
Fifty-one students were nominated for the Eagle of the Cross Award.
The award is given to students for their moral integrity as well as involvement in their parish, school and community.
Below is the list of award recipients along with their high school and parish.
Ashtabula County:
- Morgan Anderson – Saint John Catholic, Our Lady of Peace
- David J. DiSalvatore – Saint John Catholic, Our Lady of Peace
Columbiana County:
- Emmanuel Heestand – United Local, St. Jude
- Grace Witmer – Columbiana, St. Jude
- Victoria Flores – Columbiana, Holy Trinity
Mahoning County:
- Aaron Ferguson – Canfield, St. Michael
- Alannah Marie Hetzel – Boardman, Christ Our Savior
- Anna Hughes – Cardinal Mooney, Holy Family
- Justin David McLemore – Springfield Local, St. Paul the Apostle
- Megan Brockway – Ursuline, Holy Family
- Nikolas Hackett – Ursuline, St. Rose
- Steven Hiner – Cardinal Mooney, Holy Family
Portage County:
- Brooklyn Duguay – Aurora, Our Lady of Perpetual Help
Stark County:
- Aja N. Shriver – St. Thomas Aquinas, Regina Coeli
- Anthony Joseph Jones – Perry, St. Joseph in Massillon
- Barrett Christopher Scheatzle – Canton Central Catholic, St. Michael the Archangel
- Blake Abbott – Canton Central Catholic, St. Mary in Massillon
- Reagan Phillips – Hoover, Little Flower
Trumbull County:
- Giovanni R. Mileto – Hubbard, St. Patrick
- Lena Dunkerly – Hubbard, St. Patrick
- Patrick Michael Joseph Wilson – Ursuline, St. Stephen in Niles