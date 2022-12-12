YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The need continues to feed hungry people in the Mahoning Valley and one place people get that needed food is the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley.

Fusillo Catering donated $2,500 Monday to the mission.

Mark Fusillo wanted to help feed the people who feed others. This is the second year he’s made a donation to help the mission.

“It’s nice because this is the community where I was born and raised. This is the community where I make my living, so it’s only natural to give back a little bit,” he said.

The mission’s kitchen prepared and served over 60,000 meals in the dining hall last year.