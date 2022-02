WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two catalytic converter thefts were discovered by the Warren City Health District.

This week, health officials discovered catalytic converters missing from two city-owned vehicles, according to a police report. The vehicles were a 2004 Ford F150 and a 2004 Buick Century.

The vehicles aren’t used frequently so the thefts were discovered when they were moving the vehicles for snow removal in the parking lot.

The thefts were reported on Tuesday.