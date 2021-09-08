Catalytic converter thefts strike again in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Catalytic converter thefts continue to plague Valley drivers.

The latest was off a wheelchair transport van outside No Limits in Warren. The van picks up clients with developmental disabilities Monday through Friday for day programs.

Workers returned Tuesday morning, started the van and it sounded very loud — signaling the catalytic converter had been stolen.

They had to use a van without a wheelchair lift to pick up the clients it could, which impacted its services.

“Our individuals cannot attend, to be with their friends and do outings and do job skills,” said Mary Kay Mayes, director of No Limits.

It’s roughly the fourth time No Limits has had a catalytic converter stolen off of its vehicles.