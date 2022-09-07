LIBERTY Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- Police responded to a business in Liberty Township for a catalytic converter theft early Tuesday morning.

Liberty Township officers were called to A & S Distributors on Trumbull Avenue just before 5 a.m.

Officers said that the victim noticed that the truck was very loud when he started it. The victim looked under the 2005 Ford Ecoline E-350 box truck and realized that the catalytic converter was cut from the vehicle.

Police told the victim that a report would be on file and that there would be additional patrol in the area.