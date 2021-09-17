Cat shelter giveaway set for Saturday

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trap Neuter Return (TNR) of Warren and Cats Are People Too are helping cats stay warm this winter.

The organizations are giving away shelters Saturday for stray cats.

The shelters are Styrofoam and are insulated. Each shelter has a small entrance for a cat, as well as straw and Mylar on the bottom. The Mylar reflects a cat’s body heat, helping to keep the shelter warm.

“It just provides a wonderful service for the people who try to maintain life for these cats,” said Corky Stiles.

“We’re hoping that someday we won’t need to do this anymore because the goal of TNR, and every rescue, is not to have cats living outdoors anymore,” said Melody Maret.

Stiles and Maret advise people to face the shelter entrance away from oncoming weather to protect the cats.

The shelter giveaway starts at 10 a.m. (not 8 a.m.) on Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Family Farm & Home store on Elm Road in Warren.