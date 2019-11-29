Casual Pint welcomed Black Friday shoppers with adjusted hours

They served special Christmas beers, wines and pastries to bring in the holiday

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Local shoppers who wanted a break from Black Friday action could do so at the Casual Pint in Boardman.

The pub opened extra early this year to appeal to the shoppers. The doors swung open at 8 a.m. and will stay open until midnight.

They served special Christmas beers, wines and pastries to bring in the holiday.

Owner Justin Homer said he even wants this to become part of family traditions during the holidays.

“We get families that come in, we get shoppers in the past that come in and say ‘I’ve been up since 3 a.m. It’s already lunchtime. I want something to eat and I’d like to have a nice beer,'” Homer said.

The Casual Pint will resume normal business hours the rest of the week.