(WKBN) – The Trumbull County Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace is hosting a Casino Night fundraiser next week.

The nonprofit builds and delivers beds to children in the area who don’t have one.

The fundraiser will take place Friday, Feb. 25 at Candywood Wine Cellar in Vienna. The event will include a buffet dinner, casino games, and basket raffles.

The organization is hoping to raise $10,000.

“This fundraiser is to help not only increase awareness about Sleep in Heavenly Peace but also to help us fund the buildings we can get a location where we could do builds all year round and provide more beds to the kids,” said Chelsea Munroe, president of the Trumbull County Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

Tickets for the fundraiser are still available by purchase at Candywood Wine Cellar or by contacting local members of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.