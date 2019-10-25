Cashless tolling begins at Ohio/Pa. border; tolls increase over 40 percent for non-EZ pass drivers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WYTV) – Begining Sunday, drivers traveling through the Gateway Plaza in Lawrence County, near the Ohio/Pennsylvania border, will not be permitted to used cash or a credit card for tolls.

This gate will be a cashless tolling site from now on.

Drivers who usually pay with cash or credit at the Gateway Toll Plaza and PA Turnpike 66 will now be billed by mail via the PA Turnpike Toll by Plate program.

A photo of the license plate will be taken, and an invoice will be sent to the vehicle’s owner. Drivers with E-ZPass will pay as usual.

With cashless tolling, drivers will keep moving and won’t stop to pay a toll.

“October 27 marks a significant change in the way we are collecting tolls,” said PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton. “We need to make sure motorists understand that the conversion to cashless tolling at these locations means they will no longer need to stop in the lane to pay a toll.”

If you don’t use an E-Z Pass, it will cost you twice as much to travel through the gate.

A car traveling through the gateway with an E-Z pass will pay $5.90. The Toll by Plate program will send a bill to the driver’s home for $12.20. More toll rates are available online.

“The biggest piece of advice to give the public is to go out and get an EZ Pass before October 27 or you are going to pay 45 percent more in tolls if you are still paying by cash because they’ll be taking a picture of the license plate,” said Brian Newbacher, spokesperson for the Ohio Turnpike Commission.