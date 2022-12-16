WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – A lot has happened over the past several months in the case of an East Liverpool man who is charged in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol breach.

It looked as though a plea agreement would be forthcoming several months ago for Kenneth Thomas, but the case has moved forward and a trial is pending in March 2023.

This week, Thomas filed several motions to include a change of venue, to keep certain words out of the trial, asked to have a charge dropped and changed attorneys, according to court documents.

Thomas is asking that these words not be included in court proceedings:

Rioters

Breach

Confrontation

Anti-government extremism

Insurrectionists

Mob

Thomas also doesn’t want any characterization of him as being an “anti-government extremist,” according to court documents.

He also says that he can’t get a fair trial in the District of Columbia where a large majority are government workers or are family members of them and that 92% of D.C. residents voted for Joe Biden, according to court documents.

Thomas wants the case moved to the Northern District of Ohio.

Answers to his motions are due in January. His trial is set for March 14, 2023.

Thomas is facing several charges including civil disorder, two counts of obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting; assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and acts of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.

Thomas is asking the court to dismiss count two of the indictment alleging obstruction of an official proceeding citing a previous case where it was decided that the charge is a violation “when that individual “take[s] some action with respect to a document, record or other objects in order to corruptly obstruct, impede or influence an official proceeding.”

Thomas will be back in court Jan. 5.

His attorney also changed this week from Joseph Conte to John Pierce.