Case of Cortland man accused of punching K-9 heads to grand jury

Michael Brickner waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Eastern District Court Thursday

KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The case against a Cortland man accused of punching a police K-9 in Kinsman over the weekend is heading to the Trumbull County Grand Jury.

Michael Brickner waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Eastern District Court Thursday.

He’s being held without bond.

Brickner was charged with resisting arrest and aggravated assault on a police officer after police say they tried serving him a warrant for a felony sex charge out of Mississippi Saturday.

It led to a brief stand-off where investigators say Brickner told officers he had a live grenade under his body and punched a police K-9.

Deputies say Brickner also tried stabbing the dog.

