YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The case against a suspect in the death of 4-year-old Rowan Sweeney is back in adult court.

Brandon Crump pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a superseding 16-count indictment.

He was 17 years old at the time of the alleged crimes in 2020. His case was turned over to juvenile court and then made its way back to adult court last week.

Crump was taken into custody in November 2020 and charged with aggravated robbery in juvenile court. That charge was bound over to common pleas court following a hearing, but he was indicted by a grand jury on the aggravated murder and other charges without a hearing.

Under Ohio law, a juvenile suspect must have the opportunity to have a hearing to determine if his case should be heard by an adult court, and because Crump never had that hearing, those charges were sent back to juvenile court.

Prosecutors have said they wanted to try Crump’s case first.

A judge ruled that Crump will not be able to post bond before going on trial. He also ordered DNA testing related to the case to be sent to a lab within a week.

Crump’s trial is expected to start October 2.

Two other defendants facing charges go on trial in September.