Cars paraded past Youngstown church for birthday celebration

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – On Saturday, over 100 cars drove by Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church to celebrate a birthday.

Saturday, May 2, is Monsignor Michael Cariglio’s birthday.

People decorated their cars with signs and honked their horns to show support.

It’s been over a month since parishioners have gone into the church for Mass.

Phyllis Ricchiuti, a parishioner, says Monsignor had no idea this was happening.

“It’s been really fun. I think everybody was so glad to see each other, too. But we miss him and he misses us, so we thought this was a great tribute for his birthday,” Ricchuti said.

Monsignor Cariglio has been holding mass on Facebook live everyday.

Parishioners say they’re ready for things to get back to normal.