YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Drivers were in line at a local gas station Thursday morning for a free gas giveaway.

It was at the Big Apple Gas Station on McGuffey Road in Youngstown.

Each car was given $15 worth of free gasoline. A total of $1,125 was given away during the 90-minute giveaway.

People started lining up at 7:30 a.m.

The event was put on by Youngstown United As One as a way to give back to the community. The organization posted on its Facebook page that the giveaway was geared toward Youngstown residents.

Darrell Jones, president and CEO of Youngstown United As One, spoke about the various giveaways the group is sponsoring.

“This is one of three of our three days of Christmas. Next event we will be giving [away] $1,000 worth of free groceries. But today is about gas, helping the community out, giving them $15 worth of gas to how many cars, and we may go over.”

There is no word yet on where the grocery giveaway will be held.

Kristen Hephner contributed to this report.