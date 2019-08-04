Cars drive into Boardman to benefit 4-year-old girl

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Today over 400 cars took over Boardman Park for the 41st annual Cars in the Park event.

All money raised this year will benefit the family of 4-year old Harper Foley. She has a rare form of epilepsy called Dravet Syndrome.

Cars in the Park has raised over $130,000 for medical-dependent children over the years.

It’s hosted by the Mahoning Valley Olde Car Club. The event featured a flea market and a Chinese auction.

First and second place winners were crowned from 24 different car categories.

Fred Ross says what keeps him and his team going is their love for cars.

“We just love the hobby. I tell people I don’t smoke, I don’t drink, I don’t fish, I don’t hunt. I play with old cars.”