CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A local auto group and animal shelter partnered up for a car show on Sunday.

Flynn Auto Group and Angels for Animals hosted the first-ever Cars, Cats and Canines event to collect donations for a good cause.

The two groups have worked together for 25 years and wanted to bring animal and car lovers together for a the cause.

Though the event was set to start at 11 a.m., cars were showing up at 9 a.m. Over 400 vehicles showed up.

There were also raffles held to raise money for the shelter.

CEO of the Flynn Auto Group Samuel Flynn said they’re happy to support the shelter’s mission.

“Just for the mission of angels for animals, which is to spay and neuter as many animals as possible, and just create a more sustainable and humane life for animals in general,” said Flynn.