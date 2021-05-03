Cars and home damaged by BB shooting in Brookfield Twp.

Investigators say their primary suspect is a juvenile male

BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield Township Police are investigating after two cars and a home were damaged by BBs Sunday.

The BB shootings all happened within several hours Sunday afternoon.

A car parked in Brookfield Acres had its rear window shot out. Another vehicle on Ohio Street had several broken windows.

Police say the siding of a home on Warren-Sharon Road was also damaged by a pellet.

“We believe there is a connection with the two vehicles that were damaged and a possible suspect. We don’t have a connection on the home that was fired upon. That might have happened just in between there,” said Chief Daniel Faustino.

Investigators say their primary suspect is a juvenile male. They believe he was in a silver Chevrolet car with another male.