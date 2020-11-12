CARES Act money helps buy COVID pods for Mahoning County Jail

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – As more federal money flows into Ohio to help with COVID-19, the Mahoning County Sheriff is hoping to use at least some of that to offset some of his department’s expenses.

Sheriff Jerry Greene is looking to receive close to $1.8 million CARES Act funding to help pay for specialized pods that can house inmates who contract the coronavirus. The pods will also be used for incoming prisoners who have to be treated as if they are positive.

“Part of that is quarantining or isolating people all in one pod for a specific period of time. If they would, in fact, have COVID, they are not going to contaminate the whole jail by moving around or through different classifications have to be moved to different pods,” Greene said.

Since the start of the pandemic, the jail has housed only four or five inmates who actually had COVID-19. Greene says each potential exposure requires the same procedures, even though the prisoners may never test positive.