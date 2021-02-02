CARES Act funds high-speed internet expansion project in Columbiana County

The project is going to help with school students who are working remotely.

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – Columbiana County is working to expand internet services across the county.

It’s going to help with school students who are working remotely.

The county is working with RAA Data Services, which has about 25 towers. With the addition of the equipment needed, more areas of the county can be served LTE internet.

“Line of sight is no longer a problem. Trees are no longer a problem. Some of the homes that are in deep valleys could have a weaker signal, but for the most part, the underserved areas we have in Columbiana County will now have the ability for high-speed internet,” said Columbiana County Commissioner Tim Weigle,

The CARES Act paid for the equipment at $1.5 million.