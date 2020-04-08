Cardinal Mooney names new president of high school

Maj has 30 years of experience as an educator and administrator under his belt

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Most Reverend George Murry and the board of Cardinal Mooney High School announced the new president of the school on Tuesday.

Thomas Maj has been named the next president of Mooney High School.

Maj has 30 years of experience as an educator and administrator under his belt. Starting as a high school teacher, Maj has served as principal of Grand Rapids West Catholic High School in Michigan before being promoted to president of Grand Rapids Secondary School.

He has also served as president of Toledo Central Catholic High School, St. Joseph High School in Victoria, Texas and Bishop Dunne Catholic School in Dallas, Texas.

“Mr. Maj brings a wealth of experience to Cardinal Mooney High School, including his entrepreneurial approach to leadership that has increased enrollment, built community partnerships and strengthened development needed to continue and build the strong Catholic education traditional of Sanctity, Scholarship and Discipline at Mooney,” said Bishop Murry.

Maj will also name members of Cardinal Mooney’s administrative team for the 2020-2021 school years.