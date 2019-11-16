Cardinal Mooney High School hosts speech and debate tournament

This is the school's second debate in 22 years

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – On Saturday, Cardinal Mooney hosted their second speech and debate tournament in 22 years.

Students from 20 local schools filled classrooms and completed in specific categories.

Coach Vince Taddei says he’s proud to bring back a staple of the school.

“This program has been around just as long as anything else here at Cardinal Mooney. It’s one of our cornerstones. We’re proud of it. It’s a privilege to be able to host a tournament, to be able to invite these schools to Cardinal Mooney,” said Taddei.

The event was put together to honor Cardinal Mooney’s 1989 state championship team.

“It’s a skill that you’re going to have for the rest of your life, so everyone here is going to take that with them forever,” said Student President Alexandria Patrone.

Las year was the first speech and debate tournament held at Cardinal Mooney since 1997.

Coaches and students say they expect a tournament every year from here on out.