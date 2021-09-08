Cardinal Mooney football coach reinstated, expresses regret

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney’s head football coach will keep his job following a domestic violence investigation involving his wife.

School officials issued a statement Wednesday announcing that Carl Pelini will be reinstated as the head football coach and athletic director.

Pelini was put on administrative leave after police were called to his home following an incident involving his wife.

Domestic violence charges were filed but dropped after Pelini’s wife said she would not testify and attorneys said there were no other witnesses to any type of domestic violence.

Pelini was accused of hitting his wife, but she said that is not what happened and that she sustained her injury while trying to keep Pelini from leaving their home.

School officials said that after a thorough investigation of circumstances related to Pelini’s charges and the fact that they were dismissed, the Youngstown Diocese and Cardinal Mooney High School “welcomes back Carl Pelini.”

“I want to express my deep and sincere regret that our Cardinal Mooney community and the Diocese of Youngstown were drawn into the private and personal matters of my family. I wish to express my gratitude to everyone for remaining patient as I worked to clarify the authorities’ misunderstanding that led to wrongful, and ultimately dismissed, charges. Most importantly, I am grateful for the support and prayers that our community continues to offer my family as we heal,” Pelini wrote.

In a statement to the school’s parents and community, Cardinal Mooney president, Tom Maj, said

“Mooney’s leadership team will continue to monitor our coaches and entire athletic program as

we’ve done in the past, and we will promptly address any issues when, and if, they arise.”

“I am grateful that this process of discernment yielded the clarity we need to move forward,

together,” Maj said. “Our 2021-2022 school year is off to a phenomenal start and our attention

needs to be singularly focused on our students’ success so that we can make this the best Cardinal

Mooney year ever.”