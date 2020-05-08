Cardinal Mooney announces new principal

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Cardinal Mooney announced their new high school principal.

Former interim principal, Dr. Mary Anne Beiting will now officially fill the position.

She previously served the Office of Catholic Schools. She was also the Principal of Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron. She was principal when Archbishop Hoban High School was named a Blue Ribbon School.

Dr. Beiting has served nationally on the Board of the National Catholic Education Association (NCEA) and has presented at national and local conferences.

Cardinal Mooney President, Thomas Maj states that “Dr. Beiting has served the Mooney Community well in her interim position, and I am excited that she has agreed to continue that good work into the 2020-21 school year. Her presence in that position will be a positive force as we transition Cardinal Mooney High School into the future.”

Beiting says she’s excited to continue working with the Mooney family.