Car wash in Niles raises money for co-worker who lost wife in fatal fire

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – A car wash in Niles helped raise money to support the victim of a fire in Newton Falls.

Employees of Alorica call center worked together on Saturday to support their co-worker, Roger Platton, who lost his wife in a fire on Oak Knoll on June 25.

Home Depot donated supplies, Handels provided the water and Alorica employees ran the event.

One of the volunteers knows this will not replace everything that was lost.

“We want to help support, you know, one side, the things that we can replace and show as much love as we can, help everyone through this difficult time,” said employee Rebecca Noble.

Platton is a manager at Alorica. All of the proceeds from the event will be given to him.