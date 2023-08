YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A crash involving a car and motorcycle closed a major road in Youngstown early Thursday morning.

Police say the car rear-ended the motorcycle near the intersection of Hudson Avenue and West Midlothian Boulevard just before 1 a.m. Thursday morning. Police say both the driver and the rider appeared to be OK but were taken to Saint Elizabeth’s downtown for minor injuries.

West Midlothian was briefly closed from Hudson to Firnley avenues while crews cleaned up.