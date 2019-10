No one was hurt, but traffic was being redirected away from the crash

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A car took off after a three-car crash in Youngstown Monday evening.

The crash happened at the corner of Canfield Road and Glenwood Avenue, near Gateway Gas Mart.

Police said a truck hit the back of a car, which hit a second car.

The second car drove away so police are considering it a hit and run.

No one was hurt.

Drivers headed north on Glenwood are being redirected onto Canfield Road. Those heading south on Glenwood are being redirected onto Indianola Avenue.