VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – A driver took out several mailboxes in Brookfield along with about 100 feet of fence while driving into Vienna Friday night.



It happened around 8 p.m. in the 5300 block of Warren Sharon Road.

The car took down about 100 feet of fence belonging to Wollam Farm, a horse racing track in the area.

The driver was not badly hurt, but he was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.