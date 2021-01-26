Car stuck in utility pole wire in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A driver lost control in Warren and drove her car onto a guy-wire of a utility pole.

The accident happened about 11:37 a.m. Tuesday at Woodland St. NE and Perkinswood Blvd. NE.

Two vehicles were initially involved in the incident, according Trumbull County dispatchers.

Emergency workers had to stabilized the vehicle to prevent it from flipping over.

The incident is under investigation.

According to dispatchers, the female driver complained of a head injury and taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Warren.

