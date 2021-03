It happened before noon at the intersection of Caleb and Burrell roads

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – A car struck a dirt bike in Leavittsburg Tuesday afternoon.

It happened before noon at the intersection of Caleb and Burrell roads.

According to officials on scene, the car stopped at the stop sign before going through and striking a man on a dirt bike.

Warren Township Police and Ohio State Highway Patrol are both on scene.

OSHP described the man’s injuries as critical.

