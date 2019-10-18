Car slams into building on Youngstown State’s campus

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A car crashed into a building on Youngstown State’s campus Friday evening.
Police think the driver was coming down the hill on Fifth Avenue and veered left. They said she went over a curb, across W. Rayen Avenue and slammed into Smith Hall.
She was taken to the hospital. Police said it looks like the crash was caused by a medical condition.
No one was inside the building at the time.
It’s not yet known how much damage was caused.
Smith Hall houses the university’s parking services department.