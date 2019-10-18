Car slams into building on Youngstown State’s campus

Police said the driver veered left, went over a curb and across a street before crashing into Smith Hall

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A car crashed into a building on Youngstown State’s campus Friday evening.

Police think the driver was coming down the hill on Fifth Avenue and veered left. They said she went over a curb, across W. Rayen Avenue and slammed into Smith Hall.

She was taken to the hospital. Police said it looks like the crash was caused by a medical condition.

No one was inside the building at the time.

It’s not yet known how much damage was caused.

Smith Hall houses the university’s parking services department.