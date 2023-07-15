STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Moab House hosted a car show and street fair on Saturday. Event organizers say this was a God-given vision from 2019 that is now a reality.

The Moab House is a community organization that helps young adults who have aged out of the foster care system.

“I started with a small Facebook group and we started auctions right online. Our group grew and I just shared the vision with them,” said Marcie Consiglio, executive director of the Moab House.

Consiglio says the small Facebook group now holds over 1,000 members who are helping with their vision. She says they did not know how this was going to work but she and the group kept working.

“We just got our first house and it is over at the Mahoning Valley Campus of Care, and that’s an all-non-profit campus,” Consiglio said.

The house will be a home to eight young adults who are transitioning out of foster care. The house will have a set of house parents who will live onsite. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the car show and fair will go to the Moab House.

“When we have them in the house, what they will be learning, they will be learning all of the skills that they need to establish in order to be able to transition out properly,” Consiglio said.

Joshua Drohn was emancipated from foster care. He had the opportunity to be a part of the Bridges program through the Moab House. He says without the program, he wouldn’t have been able to graduate from Youngstown State University with a degree in education.

“These guys are doing something pretty interesting. These guys are giving kids a chance that not many used to have,” Drohn said.

Drohn thinks foster care sometimes gets neglected. He is grateful that the Moab House brings awareness to the Valley. The goal of the organization is to equip young adults with the skills they need to be contributing members of society.

“Everything is all for the mission of being able to afford the house,” Consiglio said.

The owners of the cars at the fair had to pay a registration fee. The cars were judged based on Best in Show, Best Classic and Best Import. There were four judges including WKBN Digital Reporter Jennifer Rodriguez.