ST. CLAIR TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — This year, the St. Clair Township police department held its third autism awareness fundraiser.

The community gathered at Beaver Local Schools, where there were bouncy houses, face painting and touch-a-truck events for the kids, as well as early intervention resources from Columbiana County.

All the funds go toward Beaver Local’s multiple disabilities program to help buy sensory items, as well as to fund programs for kids with autism and other special needs.

“Everybody comes out and supports it,” said Herman Potts, administrative assistant and event organizer. “It’s really just a huge support system and being more inclusive, and that’s what we’re here to do.”

In the past two years, the event has raised over $10,000 for the school. Event organizers hope to surpass a $6,000 goal for this year.