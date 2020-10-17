Car show, grill out raises money to help Girls and Boys Club of Youngstown

Youngstown United As One and the Boys and Girls Club of Youngstown came together for a grill out and car show benefit

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A local group fired up the grills and engines Saturday in an effort to raise money for a youth club.

The Boys and Girls Club’s goal is to help students of all ages by doing whatever it takes to build great futures.

“It’s very important to have the Boys and Girls Club in the community so kids can have a place to go to instead of hanging out in the streets. So it’s very important,” said Darrell Jones, president of Youngstown United As One.

While enjoying the car show, people were also able to grab food and purchase t-shirts.

All proceeds from the benefit will be handed to the Boys and Girls Club of Youngstown Monday.