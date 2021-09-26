Car show fascinates kids at Poland library

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — On Sunday morning, car enthusiasts brought their rides out for an unusual partnership at the Poland Library.

The event was part of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County’s annual car show. It was put on by Friends of the P.L.Y.M.C.

Classic Fords, Chevys and Pontiacs were on display — and for foreign model enthusiasts, there was even a Ferrari and a Jaguar.

People could also by books from the library’s bookstore. The show raised money for the library’s Children’s Reading Program.

“I think that there’s a real good fit with cars and libraries. Let’s be honest, we have a lot of books in the library about cars. You might want to check them out. Kids are really fascinated by them as well, so it’s a great family activity,” said P.L.Y.M.C development director Deb Liptak.

Kids enjoyed looking at the cars and the library plans to have the show again next year.