Car show and cruise planned to benefit Boys and Girls Club of Youngstown

Old and new cars will travel down Hillman Street before ending at New Bethel Baptist Church

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A car show and cruise is planned this weekend to raise money for the Boys and Girls Club of Youngstown.

The event is hosted by Youngstown United and will be held Saturday from 1-6 p.m.

“This is important to have places like the Boys and Girls Club in your community, so the kids have a safe and educational place to go to,” said Darrell Jones, an organizer with Youngstown United.

All COVID-19 protocols will be in place for the show.

“Right now, with the pandemic and kids being home, they have to get out,” said Jim Bird, CEO of Boys and Girls Club of Youngstown.

For more information or to make donations, call Darrell Jones at 330-774-4655.