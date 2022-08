(WKBN) — Auto sales in the Mahoning Valley have been down every month this year when compared with last year and last month was no exception.

Total sales — new and used — were down 13.6% in July when compared with July of 2021. Sales year to date are down 16.7%.

New vehicle sales are down a lot more than used. Last month, new vehicle sales were down 18.5% and are down 28% for the year.

Used vehicles were down 7.5% from month to month and 3.3% from year to year.