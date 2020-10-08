Car runs stop sign in Youngstown, causing another to swerve into garage

Officers on the scene say a car was traveling on Manchester Avenue and blew a stop sign crossing over Oakwood Avenue

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – No one was hurt after a car drove into a garage on the west side of Youngstown Wednesday night.

A woman traveling on Oakwood swerved to get out of the way and ended up hitting the stop sign and driving into the garage, which was in the back of the home.

The home was not damaged but people were inside when the accident happened.

The other car involved did not stay on the scene.