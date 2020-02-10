Car runs off road in ravine in Brookfield Twp.

It happened at around 9 p.m. on Custer Orangeville Road, near 1700 County Highway 169

BROOKFIELD TWP., (WYTV) – A car ran off a road in Brookfield Township Sunday night, landing in a ravine.

It happened at around 9 p.m. on Custer Orangeville Road, near 1700 County Highway 169 and Yankee Run.

The car lost control and went off the road into a ravine about 40 to 50 feet down and into a shallow stream.

Only one person was in the vehicle and he was uninjured.

Brookfield Police are leaving the car in the ravine for the night because it is currently too dark and too slippery to remove it safely.

For now, the area will be taped off and the car will be recovered Monday.