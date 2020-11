It happened on Buckeye Circle, and the car slammed into the front of the house

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – It was a scary moment for homeowners when a car ran into the front of their house Sunday night in Youngstown.

It happened on Buckeye Circle, and the car slammed into the front of the house.

The house was badly damaged, but it wasn’t confirmed whether or not there were any injuries from the accident.