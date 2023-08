CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — A person is being taken to the hospital after a car they were driving rolled over at about 3:30 p.m. on state Route 305.

The car, which was traveling west, rolled over as it drove on a bend in the road just before Southdael Boulevard.

The car is on its roof and firefighters are cutting the driver out.

Police said the driver’s injuries are not life-threatening.