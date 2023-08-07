JOHNSTON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Deputies responded to the scene of a crash on Friday and discovered that the car involved was reported stolen.

Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a crash just before 5 p.m. on Friday after a passerby called and reported there was a vehicle in a ditch around mile marker 64 on State Route 11.

Upon arrival to the scene, deputies discovered that the vehicle, a black Jeep, was unoccupied and did not have a license plate. They ran the vehicle identification number, and it came back that the vehicle was registered as stolen out of Liberty Township.

Reports state there were no keys found inside the Jeep and there was no apparent damage to the vehicle.

The Jeep was towed from the scene and placed into the possession of Sorice Towing.