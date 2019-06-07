Car lovers rejoice as annual Salem Super Cruise kicks off Thursday night

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – An annual summer event kicked off Thursday night — the Salem Super Cruise.

The four-day cruise showcases classic cars, and featured an engine startup on Thursday.

Besides the cars, there is plenty of food and bands for entertainment.

Salem Mayor John Berlin says no taxpayer money goes toward the event.

“All the profits that we receive, all the proceeds from the sales of advertising and the concessionaires’ payments go into the municipal event fund. So really, it doesn’t cost the taxpayers anything,” he said.

The mayor also says the city ends up making about $5,000 from the event.