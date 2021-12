YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man and his son are OK after a car they were in crashed into Beeghly Center at Youngstown State University.



It happened just after 9 a.m. Tuesday.

YSU police say the man was dropping his son off when he lost control and hit the building. They believe it was because of a medical condition.

The front of the car had some damage while the building just had a few scratches.