YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Youngstown Police Department was called after a car knocked down a utility pole Tuesday morning.

Police said that a car sheered a utility pole and brought wires down on Himrod Avenue around 4 a.m.

Police did not provide any information about the driver or whether or not there were injuries.

Ohio Edison was called to repair the damage. There were no reported power outages.

The incident is under investigation.