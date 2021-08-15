Car hits tree in Lowellville, gets stuck

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A driver struck a tree on Struthers Road in Lowellville early Sunday.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m.

The driver told the Ohio State Highway Patrol a deer ran onto the road, causing him to drive off and hit a tree.

His car got stuck and he had a head injury.

“Had he had his seatbelt on, those injuries would have been minor if none from what we’ve determined about the crash,” said Sgt. McGill of the OHSP Canfield post.

OHSP does not suspect drugs or alcohol were involved.