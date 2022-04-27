YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Youngstown police responded to an accident where a car hit a pole Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the 1600 block of Albert Street in Youngstown around 7 a.m.

First Energy has reported over 700 power outages in the area as of 7:40 a.m.

Police said that the driver was taken to the hospital.

Youngstown Police also said that Albert Street is down to one lane. Traffic lights are out on Albert Street and McGuffey Road. Two poles are down in the area.

This is a developing story.