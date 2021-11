YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A car hit a pole in Youngstown Sunday morning, knocking out power in at least one house.

It happened at the corner of Falls Avenue and Williams Street.

The car struck the pole and skidded into the neighbors lawn. There was visible damage on the outside of the house, with some of the siding knocked off and part of the fence knocked down.

Ohio Edison was at the scene at around 12:30 p.m. to restore power.

Youngstown police said no injuries were reported.