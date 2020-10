YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Two blocks of Florida Avenue in Youngstown lost power early Thursday morning after a car hit a pole, causing a transformer to explode.

The accident happened just before 2 a.m.

Several homes along Florida Avenue lost power, but First Energy had most of it back on by 5 a.m.

According to its website, there were just over a hundred still in the dark. Their power is expected to be back by 7 a.m.